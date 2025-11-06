Getty Images Sport
PSG confirm Achraf Hakimi and Ousmane Dembele double injury blow after Bayern Munich defeat with both stars facing lengthy spells out
PSG issue medical update after Bayern loss
PSG have confirmed that Hakimi and Dembele will be sidelined for several weeks following injuries sustained during the Champions League defeat to Bayern at the Parc des Princes. The match, which ended 2-1 in Bayern’s favour, proved costly beyond the scoreline as PSG lost two key starters before half-time.
Hakimi was forced off after suffering a severe sprain to his left ankle in first-half stoppage time, with PSG announcing the following day: "Achraf Hakimi has severely sprained his left ankle, which will leave him unavailable for several weeks.”
Minutes earlier, Dembele had already exited the field after signalling discomfort in his left calf immediately following what he believed to be the opening goal. He has “picked up an injury to his left calf and will therefore remain on the treatment table for the next few weeks,” according to the French side.
The club confirmed that detailed updates will arrive “after the international break,” leaving the timeline for both players’ returns uncertain.
- AFP
Luis Diaz challenge sparks fury and concern
Hakimi’s injury stemmed from a reckless tackle by Bayern winger Luis Daz in the closing moments of the first half. The Colombian initially received a yellow card, but after a VAR review, the referee upgraded it to a straight red due to the severity of contact and the dangerous twisting motion of Hakimi’s ankle.
The Moroccan right-back was visibly emotional as he was helped off the pitch, later confirming his determination to return quickly: "Falls are part of the journey, the comeback makes the difference. Thank you all for your messages."
Hakimi left the pitch in tears and could not put weight on his leg, he now faces a race against time to be fit for the Africa Cup of Nations, with Morocco set to open their tournament on December 21. The national team captain was expected to be one of the poster figures of the campaign.
Bayern coach Vincent Kompany expressed his concern for the full-back post-match, saying: “I hope Hakimi recovers quickly. We know what it’s like to have an injured player in a match of this intensity.” Meanwhile, Colombian international Diaz posted soon after on Instagram: “Wishing Hakimi a quick return to the pitch.”
Another upset for Ballon d'Or winner Dembele
For Dembele, the injury represents another disruptive moment in an already stop-start season. The France forward had only recently returned from a six-week absence due to a hamstring issue sustained in September, and this latest calf injury threatens to derail his rhythm once more. The French superstar headed straight to the tunnel after being substituted, suggesting immediate concern from the medical staff.
This setback comes at a difficult time for PSG, who are also without Desire Doue and Nuno Mendes, stretching squad depth significantly during a crucial stage of their European campaign.
The timing of both injuries is far from ideal for PSG, as the European champions are balancing domestic title pressure with high Champions League expectations, but recent performances have shown signs of fatigue and inconsistency. Luis Enrique's team lacked sharpness against Bayern especially in defence, and losing two key starters only complicates matters.
Hakimi has been instrumental in PSG’s transitional play, while Dembele has slowly grown into Enrique’s tactical framework. Without them, the team may need to rely on less experienced or out-of-position replacements.
- AFP
Challenges lies ahead for PSG
The upcoming Ligue 1 fixtures and remaining European group matches will test depth and adaptability, as they will hope both players can respond well to treatment after the international break. The club remain confident Hakimi will recover in time to feature at AFCON, but his status will depend on stability and swelling reduction. For Dembele, the key will be avoiding further muscular relapse.
PSG face Lyon next in Ligue 1 before returning to Champions League action in a demanding continental schedule. Enrique will need to reshape his lineup, rediscover rhythm, and keep the squad physically managed to avoid further setbacks.
Advertisement