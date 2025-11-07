Getty Images Sport
Preston North End forward Milutin Osmajic handed huge nine-game ban after being charged with racially abusing ex-Man Utd midfielder Hannibal
Ban meted out
Last season's contest was delayed for several minutes in the second half when Tunisian Hannibal reacted furiously to something that appeared to be said to him by Osmajic.
Hannibal then took to social media to write, "I will not be silent about what happened today. I will always call out racism whenever I hear or see it. That is the only way we change as a sport and a society. I am a strong person but nobody should have to experience this disgusting abuse on the pitch."
Following the clash between the two players, Osmajic was charged by the Football Association in March, and a hearing took place in September. Now, an 'independent regulatory commission' has sanctioned the Montenegrin man, meaning he will miss fixtures up to and including Preston's Championship fixture with Stoke City on Boxing Day (December 26).
Preston respond to Osmajic punishments
Preston said they were "extremely disappointed" with the decision to ban their top scorer for more than a month. The club pointed out that the verdict fell under the "balance of probabilities" and not "beyond reasonable doubt", highlighting it wasn't an open and shut case.
A club statement reads: "Preston North End are extremely disappointed at the decision made by an independent regulatory commission to sanction Milutin Osmajić and impose a nine-match suspension, following an incident which took place in a league fixture against Burnley on 15th February 2025. We note that the outcome was determined on the 'Balance of Probabilities' rather than one that is 'Beyond Reasonable Doubt'. We also note that The FA determined that this decision offers no moral judgement, was not premeditated nor any comment about his general character. Milutin has always pleaded his innocence of the charge and continues to do so. We continue to be fully supportive of our player. We are proud of our Equity, Diversity and Inclusion policies and practices, and we reaffirm our opposition to all forms of discrimination."
Osmajic in trouble again
This nine-game ban comes 13 months after Osmajic was slapped with an eight-match suspension for biting Blackburn Rovers' Owen Beck. The forward, who joined the Lilywhites from Cadiz in September 2023, got into an altercation with the Liverpool loanee in September 2024, and in addition to the ban, he was fined £15,000.
Blackburn's manager at the time, John Eustace, said on the incident: "He's got a big bite mark on the back of his neck. He's shown all the lads. He's a little bit quiet, a little bit shook up."
What comes next for Preston?
This is a big blow for promotion-chasing Preston. They currently sit fourth in the Championship and if they win this weekend, and results go their way, they could be in the automatic promotion spots. The first game of Osmajic's ban is a trip to play-off rivals Millwall on Saturday, before they prepare to face Blackburn, Watford, and Sheffield Wednesday later this month.
