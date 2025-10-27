Getty Images Sport
Explained: Why the Premier League is set to break from tradition and schedule only ONE fixture for Boxing Day
Boxing Day this year could see the fewest top-flight games since 1945
A new report from The Times states that the ritual of watching football on Boxing Day is under threat this season. The report indicates that with 26 December falling on a Friday this year, nine matches are likely to be delayed until the weekend (Saturday, 27 December and Sunday, 28 December) and also the following Monday (29 December). Should this be the case, it would mean the fewest top-flight games on Boxing Day since the Second World War.
Only three top-flight matches were held in 1993, when Boxing Day fell on a Sunday that year, while there were just two in 1981 - the lowest number since the end of the war in 1945. However, all ten Premier League fixtures took place when 26 December last fell on a Friday, in 2014.
PL being forced into difficult position due to existing broadcast contracts
The report says that there may only be one Premier League fixture on Boxing Day this year due to broadcast contracts. While the dates and times for the fixtures are still yet to be finalised, Premier League officials have reportedly been forced into the difficult position because broadcast contracts require them to play on 33 weekends every season, with only five rounds of midweek fixtures.
The Premier League are believed to be in need of both Saturday, 27 December and Sunday, 28 December to fulfil its contractual obligations, due to the expansion of UEFA’s European competitions and the FA Cup now occupying more weekends - a consequence of the decision to scrap replays.
English Football League and National League will uphold beloved tradition
The reports concludes by saying clubs and broadcasters typically expect to be notified of agreed fixture dates at least six weeks in advance, with matches up to 20 December confirmed thus far. The identity of the fixture to be staged on Boxing Day is yet to be determined, with the contentious issue still being debated.
While the Premier League is poised to go in a different direction this year, both the English Football League (EFL) and the National League will uphold the tradition, with all of their games still scheduled for Boxing Day. There will then be another round of EFL matches on Monday, 29 December, while the majority of Premier League teams will return to action for another set of games from Tuesday, 30 December.
Only four teams were not involved on Boxing Day in the 2024-25 season
In 2024-25, there were only four Premier League teams who were not in action on Boxing Day, with the matches between Brighton and Brentford and Arsenal and Ipswich Town being held on 27 December instead.
The matches which took place on 26 December last season:
Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace
Chelsea vs Fulham
Liverpool vs Leicester
Manchester City vs Everton
Newcastle vs Aston Villa
Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham
Southampton vs West Ham
Wolves vs Manchester United
PL to return this weekend with both Man Utd and Arsenal in action
While the debate rumbles on over how many matches will appear on Boxing Day, the Premier League will return to action as normal this weekend. In an intriguing set of fixtures, Manchester United go in search of a fourth league win in a row when they travel to Nottingham Forest on Saturday. Ruben Amorim’s men are in great spirits after recording successive victories over Sunderland, Liverpool and Brighton, with summer signings Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha playing key roles in helping change the mood at Old Trafford.
Meanwhile, leaders Arsenal will be hoping to maintain their fine form when they travel to Burnley on the same day. Mikel Arteta’s men have won seven of their nine league games this season, and are four points clear of second-placed Bournemouth, who travel to Manchester City on Sunday. Pep Guardiola’s side are looking to get back to winning ways after suffering a 1-0 defeat against Aston Villa last time out.
