Premier League team up with rapper Wretch 32 to release bespoke track for latest 'No Room For Racism' initiative as all 20 clubs nominate an 'icon' to highlight importance of diversity

The Premier League has teamed up with Wretch 32 for a new 'No Room for Racism' initiative with the rapper creating a bespoke track for the cause.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Premier League and rapper Wretch 32 team up

Rapper will create a bespoke track for the initiative

Premier League clubs appoint 'icons' Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below