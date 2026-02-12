Premier League Player of the Season? Martin Zubimendi deserves more recognition for role in Arsenal's title push

In seven seasons with Real Sociedad, the most goals Zubimendi had ever scored in a season was four, which came in 2023-24. His other tallies after breaking into the first team were zero, zero, zero, three, one and two. He already has six in 34 appearances for Arsenal.
Zubimendi's latest strike came in Saturday's 3-0 win over Sunderland, cannoning a long-range strike in off the inside of the post to break the deadlock in a match that was threatening to turn nervy. This was against the grain of his other goals for the Gunners, where his expert and unexpected final-third movement or secret-weapon aerial ability proved the differential instead.
"He's contributing now to the team in a way that probably we didn't expect that much, but he really has an intuition and quality to deliver those moments in and around the box," Arteta said of Zubimendi after his effort against Sunderland.
But that's the point, isn't it? The best players, particularly midfielders of this ilk, will surprise you and add layers to their game that you weren't expecting. Rice is, ironically, another great example. During his early years in West Ham's first-team squad, he was expected to grow into a bog-standard defensive midfielder, or perhaps move further back as a more luxurious centre-half. With each passing season, he developed new skills until he was sold for a nine-figure sum to a team with ambitions of winning the lot.
When Rodri won the Ballon d'Or, meanwhile, it was off the back of a campaign in which he scored nine goals for Manchester City, eight of which came in the Premier League.