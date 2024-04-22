Nottingham Forest's Nicolás DomínguezGetty Images
Jamie Spencer

Premier League 'extremely disappointed' by Nottingham Forest criticism as FA launches investigation while relegation candidates demand changes to 'allegiances' regulations

Everton vs Nottingham ForestEvertonNottingham ForestPremier League

The Premier League has responded to Nottingham Forest openly questioning the integrity of VAR official Stuart Attwell following the Everton clash.

  • Premier League to investigate Forest
  • FA also unhappy with club's comments
  • Forest hit back with a fresh statement

