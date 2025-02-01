Everton FC v Leicester City FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

Premier League history made at Everton! Abdoulaye Doucoure's lightning-quick strike against Leicester sets record for fastest goal scored by a home team

A. DoucoureEvertonEverton vs LeicesterLeicesterPremier League

Abdoulaye Doucoure made Premier League history with Everton as his goal against Leicester was the fastest ever scored by a home team.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Doucoure took just 10.8 seconds to score against the Foxes
  • It was the fastest ever-strike by Everton in the Premier League
  • Fourth-fastest in the competition history
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches