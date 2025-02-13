Chelsea v Real Sociedad - Pre Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

Portuguese club confirm raft of new signings - including forgotten ex-Chelsea & PSG players - after TWO-YEAR transfer ban is lifted

ChelseaM. van GinkelTransfersBoavistaLiga PortugalPremier LeagueParis Saint-GermainLigue 1L. Kurzawa

Portuguese club Boavista have made nine new signings, including ex-Chelsea player Marco van Ginkel, after a two-year transfer ban was lifted.

  • Boavista looking to turn around their fortunes
  • Van Ginkel & Kurzawa among the nine signings
  • Currently at the bottom of the standings in Liga Portugal
