'It pisses me off!' - Christian Pulisic & Weston McKennie claim there is 'definitely a bias' against American players in Europe as USMNT captain's new Paramount Plus documentary causes instant stir
Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie believe there is “bias” against USMNT stars in Europe, with the AC Milan forward admitting that “pisses me off”.
- Plenty of potential in USMNT ranks
- Star turns playing in top European leagues
- Feel they are still overlooked at times