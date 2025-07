GOAL highlights some of the most stirring moments from the CWC so far, with quarterfinals commencing this weekend

As the quarterfinals of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup near, the expanded 32-team tournament has made its mark in 12 stadiums and 11 cities across the United States this summer.

GOAL takes a look at the heart, humor and hype of the CWC through some of the images that have helped define the tournament, which enters quarterfinal play this weekend and concludes with the final on July 13 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.