Cavan Sullivan GFXGOAL
Tom Hindle

'It’s a big year for me' - After a limited 2025, it’s time for the Philadelphia Union to unleash Cavan Sullivan

After a quiet MLS season and a winter of roster churn in Philadelphia, the pathway may finally be opening for teenage prodigy Cavan Sullivan.

Cavan Sullivan tried three celebrations and settled on none of them. Somehow, it was perfect. That's because it followed 30 minutes of the Union academy graduate just trying stuff. Some of it worked, some of it didn't, but ultimately, he was immensely effective. 

It was the group stage of the U-17 World Cup, and the Philadelphia Union product had come off the bench against Burkina Faso. The U.S. really should have been comfortably ahead of the African side by the time he entered the game, but instead, they were deadlocked in the 62nd minute. Sullivan came on and immediately made the game his own. 

He tucked in on the right side of an attacking three, cutting onto his stronger left foot and always looking to play forward. His first touch was a dart past a defender that didn't quite come off. The second, he took on his man, and when the defense collapsed, he made the right pass to a teammate. His third was an angled through ball that Julian Hall really should have made more of. 

And after affecting the game time and time again, he had his moment. Sullivan made a late run into the box. Mathis Albert provided the pass. Sullivan controlled and poked home before careening off in celebration. It ended in hugs for a footballer who had made an immediate impact - and perhaps reminded everyone of who he is. 

That was November, and three months later, Sullivan finds himself at a crucial juncture. When facing teenagers, he dominates, even in half-fit cameos off the bench. But the 16-year-old is yet to prove himself against grown men. And with his Philadelphia Union side in a state of flux, this year might just be the one where he needs to show exactly how good he can be. 

  • Cavan Sullivan, Philadelphia UnionImagn

    Immense expectation

    At MLS Media Day in 2025, Taylor Twellman sat on a stage with Sullivan and praised the then-15-year-old. He received plaudits not necessarily for his quality, but mostly for how he carried himself. 

    Here was, in effect, a kid, the youngest player in MLS history, sitting next to a seasoned broadcaster, in a room full of journalists, and holding his own. There was a lot of the typical banter (Twellman remarked that he couldn't even remember what he was doing at that age). But Sullivan had a real seriousness about him. He wanted to have fun, sure. But he also wanted to be a part of the World Cup squad in 2026. He pointed out that making his debut was cool, but the plan was to take the next step.

    And it all seemed pretty logical at the time. Sullivan, like many top talents in the United States, was no secret. He was the gem of the Union's academy, and the player that most people had seen coming for some time. He signed a pro contract, aged 14, in May 2024. He debuted two months later, breaking a record set by Freddy Adu by 13 days. 

    In between, he was officially signed by Man City, who agreed to acquire the American for a rumored $2 million plus add-ons (and including a hefty sell-on clause). Sullivan was the most expensive 14-year-old in the world, fast-tracked toward MLS minutes and a future with one of England’s top clubs. The belief in his long-term potential was clear. Apple TV dedicated a whole episode of its MLS Onside series to Sullivan and his family. 

    The Philadelphia Union academy staff told GOAL of Sullivan's maturity and work ethic in the classroom. Word was, he was nutmegging first-team players in training. Sullivan was better at football than most, and a pretty decent kid, too. 

  • Cavan Sullivan Philadelphia Union U.S. Open Cup 2025Imagn

    A quiet 2025

    But 2025 didn't quite go to plan. For the Union, it was a memorable season. They won the Supporters' Shield, and for most of the MLS regular season, were unstoppable. A late-season slump saw their lead atop the Eastern Conference shrink, but no matter; over the course of 34 games, they were the best team in the league. 

    And Sullivan never really played a role. He didn't have to. Head coach Bradley Carnell found a winning formula, and, unfortunately for Sullivan, the Union were full of reliable contributors at his position. Quinn Sullivan - Cavan's older brother - starred on the right. Milan Iloski and Indy Vassilev occupied the spots Sullivan would typically get involved in. Mikael Uhre chipped in. Put more simply, Sullivan was a young, talented prospect that the Union couldn't find a place for. 

    He played 48 minutes in the first two months of the season, most of which came in games when the Union were comfortably ahead. The Union called on him here and there. Most minutes, though, came in cup competitions. He started two U.S. Open Cup fixtures, impressed in both. But those never fully translated to MLS minutes. 

    The performance that summed it all up was an eight-minute cameo in the Eastern Conference semifinals against NYCFC, when Sullivan spent most of his time on the pitch exasperated, trying to get open, but failing to make an impact as the Union lost 1-0. 

  • kai wagner philadelphia union mls 2025getty

    Philly in flux

    Yet, the Union didn't lose in the playoffs because Sullivan played 214 MLS minutes, mostly as a 15-year-old. They lost because Quinn tore his ACL, the goals dried up, and NYCFC figured them out. When it came down to the big moments, they didn't have a decisive match-winner. This was a team that could grind out a full season, but in playoff soccer, fell short. 

    Their offseason, then, really should have been about fine-tuning. Philadelphia were three wins away from lifting the MLS Cup. Even in the madness of the league, that's perhaps a signing or two away. But the last few months have been a remarkable failure to that effect. 

    The Union have long been shrewd operators in the transfer market, particularly when it comes to turning academy talent into profit. This winter, though, that approach came at a cost.

    Kai Wagner, Jakob Glesnes and Tai Baribo - all key contributors last season - moved on, while Quinn Sullivan’s serious knee injury further thinned an already stretched squad. Although Ezekiel Alladoh, Agustín Anello, and Jephet Sery Larsen were brought in as reinforcements, the Union enter the new campaign looking a little lighter than the side that came close in 2025.

    What made their 2025 side so effective was its smart construction - a good mix of MLS seasoned talent and foreign imports, all of which had experience playing together. They seldom battered anyone, but they were mightily assured. Now, that group has been torn up. 

  • Cavan Sullivan, U17 World CupGetty

    A memorable 2026?

    And so, enter Sullivan, who might suddenly have a role to play. First of all, there will be minutes here. In winning the Eastern Conference, the Union secured qualification for the CONCACAF Champions Cup. They will also play in the Leagues Cup - and face the usual grueling MLS streak. Throw in the fact that the World Cup will disrupt the schedule, and there will likely be tired legs. In short, the Union need bodies. Sullivan has been training with the first team and appeared consistently in preseason friendlies. He has made no secret of his ambitions, either.

    “It’s a big year for me. I’m going to work my balls off trying to earn my spot," Sullivan said. 

    What, exactly, that means remains to be seen. The Union will be among the younger teams in MLS this season, and Carnell admitted in an interview last month that his team will call on everyone to make an impact - regardless of age. He has also asserted that Philadelphia should be two players deep in every position. With spaces to fill, Sullivan will surely be among those called upon. 

    And he could do so with showing his quality, too. There were glimpses last year for the first team, reminders in the World Cup, and plenty of swagger in between. But now, Sullivan is a little more grown-up. This is a player older, more mature, and, in theory, ready to make an impact. It's time for the kid to show he's ready for a bigger stage. 

