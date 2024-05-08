Phil Parkinson insists Wrexham 'won't pay over the odds' for new players ahead of first season back in League One as he vows to stick to Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's transfer 'system'
Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson has claimed that the club will not spend beyond their limits despite securing promotion to League One.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Wrexham unlikely to spend heavily in the summer
- Parkinson claimed club have a fixed budget
- Got promoted to the third division this season