FodenGetty Images
Aditya Gokhale

Explained: Why Phil Foden's Man City team-mates are worried about him as England star continues to struggle following 'mental fatigue' from last summer's Euros

P. FodenManchester CityPremier LeagueFA CupEngland

Phil Foden's Manchester City teammates are reportedly worried about him after the England star's 'mental fatigue' following last summer's Euros flop.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Foden is struggling with 'mental fatigue'
  • Teammates concerned about Foden's struggles
  • Foden wants to get back into form soon
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match