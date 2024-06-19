'Phil Foden should be on the beach in Ibiza!' - Fans tear into Gareth Southgate's Euro 2024 plans with England set to name unchanged XI for Denmark clash despite criticism of Man City star & Trent Alexander-Arnold
Fans expressed their anger on social media as Gareth Southgate reportedly plans to start with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Phil Foden against Denmark.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Southgate to name an unchanged XI
- Foden & Alexander-Arnold keep their place
- Fans enraged over Man City star's inclusion