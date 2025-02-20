Pep Guardiola subjected to 'homophobic' chants during Man City's humiliating Champions League loss against Real Madrid following split from his wife Cristina Serra
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was reportedy the target of homophobic chants from Real Madrid fans during Wednesday's Champions League clash.
- Man City dumped out of UCL by Madrid
- Guardiola subject of homophobic chants
- Spaniard mocked all night at Santiago Bernabeu