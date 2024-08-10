Pep Guardiola Jack GrealishGetty
Ritabrata Banerjee

'I loved it!' - Pep Guardiola stunned by Jack Grealish's commitment and aggression but insists place in Man City starting XI 'depends on him' after excellent pre-season

Pep GuardiolaJack GrealishManchester CityPremier League

Pep Guardiola in awe of Jack Grealish's commitment in pre-season, however, his place in the starting lineup will depend upon consistency.

  • Guardiola praised Grealish
  • English winger performed well in pre-season
  • City face United in Community Shield on Saturday
