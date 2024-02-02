Could Pep Guardiola return to Barcelona as Xavi’s successor? Joan Laporta quizzed on Camp Nou homecoming for treble-winning Man City boss

Chris Burton
Pep GuardiolaGetty
BarcelonaManchester CityLaLigaPremier LeaguePep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola will forever be associated with Barcelona, but Joan Laporta cannot see him returning to Camp Nou in 2024 as the successor to Xavi.

  • La Liga giants ready to start manager hunt
  • One club legend walking away in the summer
  • Another tied to contract in the Premier League

