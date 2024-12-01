Manchester City Training Session And Press Conference - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD5Getty Images Sport
Harry Sherlock

Pep Guardiola sends out Man City QUIT warning despite having just signed new contract with Premier League champions

P. GuardiolaManchester CityLiverpool vs Manchester CityPremier League

Pep Guardiola has warned he will resign from Manchester City if their terrible form continues, despite recently signing a new deal.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • City have not won any of last six games
  • Play Premier League leaders Liverpool on Sunday
  • Guardiola talks of potential exit
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱