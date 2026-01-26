Pep Guardiola quotes his 'idol' Johan Cruyff as he aims bizarre dig at his own injured Man City players

Guardiola told reporters after seeing the Blues beat Premier League basement dwellers Wolves 2-0, with Erling Haaland being rested from the start in that contest: “We have incredible doctors, incredible physios, [working] 24 hours [a day]. I believe Johan Cruyff - my mentor, my idol, my everything. When he said to me ‘when a player doesn’t [want to] be injured, they will not be injured’.

“There are situations [where they are] unlucky, but when you are incredible [in shape] and you don’t want to be injured, you will not be injured. Unfortunately we have a lot, that is the problem that we have right now.”

Josko Gvardiol, Mateo Kovacic, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Nico Gonzalez and Savinho are among those currently nursing knocks at the Etihad. They will play no part in a Champions League clash with Galatasaray on Wednesday.

Guardiola said when delivering a selection update ahead of that contest, with a couple of January signings also set to be ineligible against Turkish opposition: “We need our fans, we need them. I know Marc (Guehi) cannot play, Antoine (Semenyo) cannot play, Rodri cannot play, apart from all the players that we have sidelined. Nico Gonzalez will not be ready and Savinho will not be ready and John Stones will not be ready.”

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!