Pep Guardiola named FA's 'dream appointment' for England job as Lee Carsley faces competition for permanent role

Getty ImagesRitabrata BanerjeePep Guardiola named FA's 'dream appointment' for England job as Lee Carsley faces competition for permanent roleP. GuardiolaEnglandManchester CityPremier LeaguePep Guardiola is one of the names on the FA's shortlist for the England role, with Lee Carsley not guaranteed the job.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowGuardiola the 'dream appointment'Carsley might not get permanent roleInterim boss leads Three Lions to two winsArticle continues below