'I won't pee for him!' - Pep Guardiola offers bizarre advice to Xabi Alonso as Real Madrid boss faces do-or-die clash with Man City

Guardiola was asked if he had a message of support for Alonso ahead of Wednesday's match and told reporters: "He should pee on his own. I won't pee for him. You like that headline, right?"

The Manchester City boss went on to share his thoughts on Alonso's future, adding: "I wish Xabi all the best, but his future is an answer I don't know. You all know the situation better than I do; I'm far removed from it. I haven't spoken with Florentino, and he hasn't told me that tomorrow will be Xabi's last match. If you don't win big games, things get difficult. But Xabi is in control of the situation and knows what this whole thing is about. My concern is seeing what we've done well. To beat Real Madrid in this competition, it's not enough to be better; you have to be much better."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!