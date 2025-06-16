AS Roma v SS Lazio - Serie A TIMGetty Images Sport
Nukul Jashoria

Paulo Dybala slams 'big mouth' Matteo Guendouzi and accuses ex-Arsenal man of bullying younger players as he explains why he waved shin guard in his face in heated confrontation

P. DybalaM. GuendouziRomaLazioSerie A

Paulo Dybala finally reveals what sparked his clash with Matteo Guendouzi in the Rome derby, and why his World Cup shin guard played a starring role.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Dybala exposes Guendouzi’s shocking pitch behaviour
  • Argentine has slammed Frenchman
  • Derby clash stemmed from repeated provocation
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱