'Paul Pogba is not finished' - Juventus midfielder vows to 'fight injustice' of four-year doping ban as he emphatically rules out retirement after meeting up with France squad at Euro 2024
Paul Pogba insists he is “not finished”, with the Juventus midfielder vowing to keeping fighting the “injustice” that landed him a four-year ban.
- Failed standard drugs test in August 2023
- Handed lengthy suspension to 2027
- Intends to contest that ruling & clear name