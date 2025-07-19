FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-MONACO-POGBAAFP
VIDEO: 'Just like a kid' - Paul Pogba all smiles as he shows off keepy-uppy skills in hotel room ahead of potential return to action for Monaco in Nottingham Forest friendly

Paul Pogba showed off his keepy-uppy skills in a hotel room with a big smile on his face as he is preparing to return to football after spending nearly two years on the sidelines after being slapped with an 18-month doping ban. The Frenchman signed for AS Monaco this summer as a free agent, and as the Ligue 1 club face Nottingham Forest in a pre-season friendly, it could mark Pogba's return to action.

  • Pogba showed off keepy-uppy skills
  • Could make his Monaco debut against Forest
  • Preparing for return to a football pitch after almost two years
