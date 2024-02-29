Paul Pogba Juventus 2023Getty
Chris Burton

Paul Pogba banned for FOUR years! Juventus midfielder punished over doping scandal as he sees football career thrown into doubt after latest ruling

Paul PogbaJuventusFranceSerie A

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has been handed a four-year ban as a result of failed doping tests, with the Frenchman’s career now thrown into doubt.

  • French star failed initial test in September 2023
  • 'B' sample also came back positive
  • Sanction handed out by relevant authorities

