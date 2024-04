Paul Mullin shares heartwarming clip of son Albi coming out with Wrexham squad before Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's side earn League Two victory over champions Stockport County WrexhamPaul MullinWrexham vs Stockport CountyLeague Two

Paul Mullin has shared a heartwarming clip of his son Albi enjoying every moment of walking out with Wrexham ahead of their game with Stockport.