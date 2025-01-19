Panama FA president hit with six-month ban after calling Marta Cox ‘fat’ and 'out of shape'

AFPPeter McVitiePanama FA president hit with six-month ban after calling Marta Cox ‘fat’ and 'out of shape'PanamaWorld CupWomen's footballThe president of the Panama Football Federation (FEPAFUT), Manuel Arias, has been given a six-month ban by FIFA for his recent incredible outburst.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowPresident made derogatory remarks about CoxStar player threatened to quit national teamArias suspended until July and fined by FIFAFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱