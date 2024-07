'Let my son on the f***ing pitch!' - Ollie Watkins' mum in X-rated rant before Aston Villa star scores winner for England at Euro 2024 Ollie WatkinsEnglandNetherlands vs EnglandNetherlandsEuropean Championship

Ollie Watkins' mum reportedly broke into an X-rated rant before the Aston Villa star scored the winner for England at Euro 2024.