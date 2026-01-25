Getty Images Sport
'Sunshine after a thunderstorm' - Departing Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner puts on a happy face after explosive outburst following Marc Guehi sale & own exit announcement
Glasner's Palace fury
In mid-January, Glasner announced that he would leave Palace this summer when his contract expires. This comes less than eight months on from winning the FA Cup in the best moment of Palace's history.
"A decision has already been taken, months ago,” Glasner said. "I had a meeting with Steve [Parish, chairman] in October, the international break. We had a very long talk, and I told him I will not sign a new contract.
"I told Steve [that] I’m looking for a new challenge. It’s my feeling after everything. I told him in October it’s nothing to do with the transfer window. I hate if something is written that is not true it’s tough for me to respond. We have a great relationship and always talking what’s best for Palace."
Then, after a 2-1 defeat to Sunderland in the Premier League last weekend, Glasner said he felt "completely abandoned" by the board. Days later, skipper Guehi joined City, something that enraged Glasner.
He said, "I feel we are being abandoned completely. I can't blame any player. They did everything they could and this has been going on for weeks and months now. We have 12, 13 players from the squad available and we feel no support. The worst thing is selling our captain one day before playing a Premier League game. We are preparing, it's the first (full) week we are training since September, and then we are selling our captain one day before a game. So I have no understanding of this. I have always kept my mouth (shut), but I can't because I have to defend these players, because it was the 35th game today. Yes we get under pressure here and we are unlucky. But again, you can't react, we can't help them, it makes it really tough."
- Getty Images Sport
Troubles deepen for Palace
In light of Glasner's impending exit and Guehi's departure, Palace continue to slide down the Premier League table. They sit 15th in the division and have picked up two points from their last five matches. They are just eight points above the relegation zone and now it seems top scorer Jean-Phillipe Mateta wants to leave the club. The 28-year-old striker has been linked with a move to Juventus but Palace want to keep the France international, whose contract runs until 2027. Palace needs wins and quickly to lift the gloom around Selhurst Park.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
'The sun is shining' again at Palace?
Nearly a week on from his sensational comments, Glasner now appears to be in a more relaxed mood. He said he has had some good talks with Parish and that the sun is "shining again" after a recent "thunderstorm" at the south London outfit.
He told reporters, "I had a very long dinner with Steve [Parish] this week, and we talked about this situation - not to sell Marc - it's the timing and the possible replacement, and this was the situation I wanted to explain, and it was a very good talk for both of us. But nothing changed, what I told at the press conference before the Sunderland game, when I said I will give my best to play a great season, and Steve and me we are 100 per cent committed still, that we will do our best to have a great rest of the season, a great four months together. This is what we all want, and I know the club is now very hard-working to do the right things."
Glasner added, "This is everybody who is in a relationship, and this is how I feel it. It was a thunderstorm, but always after a thunderstorm the sun is shining, and it started to shine on Wednesday when we started to train again. Speaking always very honestly with my players, we had a very great week in training, great spirit, of course it lifted the mood."
- (C)GettyImages
What comes next for Palace?
Palace are next in action on Sunday against London neighbours Chelsea at Selhurst Park. A win against the Blues will certainly lift the mood but a defeat is likely to deepen the darkness around the club. The Eagles will need to keep their best players this month, in addition to signing a Guehi replacement to salvage their season.
Advertisement