NWSL 2025 attendance down five percent from record 2024 campaign, even as four clubs set single-season records

The NWSL's decline mirrors MLS's five-percent drop this season as well, with the men's top-flight league also having a record attendance year in 2024. Among the more concerning declines were the San Diego Wave, which had a 26-percent decrease from 2024 and 35-percent drop from 2023.

The arrival of San Diego FC, an MLS expansion club in the city, and Alex Morgan's retirement could have played a factor in those numbers, according to Sports Business Journal. The other major drops included the Chicago Stars FC (22 percent), Angel City FC (16 percent), Utah Royals FC (16 percent) and Racing Louisville FC (15 percent).