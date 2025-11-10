Getty Images Sport
NWSL on ESPN scores 61 percent increase in viewership for the 2025 regular season
- Getty Images Sport
Record-breaking audience numbers
The 17-match schedule broadcast across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+, Disney+, and ESPN Deportes averaged 228,000 viewers (P2+), a sharp increase from 141,000 during the 2024 season - the NWSL’s inaugural year on ESPN.
This surge reflects the broader rise in women’s sports viewership across ESPN platforms, joining record-setting audiences for both the WNBA and NCAA Women’s Basketball. The league’s partnership with presenting sponsor Ally has further bolstered its media presence, ensuring consistent visibility across multiple broadcast and streaming outlets.
ESPN expands playoff coverage
The 2025 NWSL Playoffs kicked off with expanded coverage on November 7, highlighted by a special edition of Fútbol W, ESPN’s weekly studio show dedicated to professional women’s soccer.
Hosted by Cristina Alexander and featuring expert analysis from former USWNT defender Ali Krieger, the program included an exclusive one-on-one interview with Portland Thorns midfielder Olivia Moultrie as she prepared for her club’s quarterfinal clash against the San Diego Wave.
- Imagn
Quarterfinal matchups showcased league's competitiveness
The 2025 NWSL quarterfinals concluded with four teams advancing to the semifinals and several closely contested matches highlighting the league’s parity. Top-seeded Kansas City Current (21-3-2) were eliminated in a major upset by No. 8 seed NJ/NY Gotham FC (9-8-9), marking the first time in league history that an eighth seed has won a playoff match.
Three of the four quarterfinal games were decided by a single goal or required extra time, with only one ending in a two-goal margin. The results underscored the competitiveness across the league and set the stage for an evenly matched semifinal round in the race for the 2025 NWSL Championship.
Viewership growth reflects momentum
The surge in NWSL viewership comes during a transformative period for women’s sports broadcasting, driven by ESPN’s expanded investment and dedicated programming. With playoff audiences typically surpassing regular-season figures, ESPN expects strong postseason numbers leading up to the 2025 NWSL Championship on Nov. 23.
Advertisement