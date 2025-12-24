NWSL introduces High Impact Player rule amid opposition from players union

The NWSL Players Association responded later Tuesday, issuing a statement to ESPN saying it would take action “to enforce the rights of the Players we represent.”

“The NWSL Players Association opposes the League’s decision to move forward without bargaining over the High Impact Player Rule,” the union said. “Under federal labor law, changes to compensation under the salary cap are a mandatory subject of bargaining - not a matter of unilateral discretion.

“Fair pay is realized through fair, collectively bargained compensation systems, not arbitrary classifications. A league that truly believes in the value of its Players would not be afraid to bargain over it.”

The union added that it has proposed raising the team salary cap to better compete in a global labor market and called for collective bargaining around future revenue-sharing projections to allow teams and players to negotiate multi-year contracts with greater certainty.