Taiwo Awoniyi Nottingham Forestgetty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Nottingham Forest star Taiwo Awoniyi in induced coma following emergency surgery on near-fatal injury against Leicester

Nottingham ForestT. AwoniyiNottingham Forest vs LeicesterLeicesterPremier League

Taiwo Awoniyi is in an induced coma after an emergency surgery on a near-fatal injury that he suffered against Leicester City.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Awoniyi crashed into the goalpost against Leicester

  • The forward is in induced coma after emergency surgery
  • Suffered a near-fatal abdominal injury
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches