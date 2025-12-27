AFP
'Gutting and frustrating' - Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood undergoes surgery in bitter end to 2025
Wood's nightmare end to 2025
Wood was Nottingham Forest's star performer in the 2024-25 season as he scored 20 goals in 40 matches across all competitions and played a key role in Forest securing a berth in the Europa League. He started the new season on a bright note as he scored a brace in the club's 3-1 win over Brentford in their Premier League season opener. He also scored on his first appearance in the Europa League this season against FC Midtjylland, although Forest lost the game 2-1.
However, Wood has not appeared for Forest since their 3-0 loss against Chelsea in the Premier League on October 18. Incidentally, the clash against the Blues was Ange Postecoglou's last match in charge of the club after Sean Dyche replaced the Australian at the helm. Wood is yet take the field under Dyche's tutelage.
Wood shares update on his condition
Wood shared an image of himself ina hospital bed on his Instagram on Saturday and revealed that he underwent surgery on his knee. In the caption, the forward wrote: "The Christmas I didn’t expect, you can never know what football throws at you. From the highs of last season to now the battles and the lows personally of this season. You have to be ready for anything. Truly gutting and frustrating that I’ll be on the side line for another period of time. It’s what’s needed to come back stronger and better to help my team mates do the job needed in the prem and in Europe. Thanks to everyone that’s helped with this. Lot of people have gone out there way over the Xmas period to help my recovery. Most importantly to our doctor and medical team. As well as the players, staff and the NFFC family. Hope you’ve all had a great Christmas, enjoy the new year and see you in 2026!!! COYR!!!"
Forest go down against Man City at home
Dyche's men suffered their 10th league loss of the 2025-26 campaign and their third in their last five outings as Pep Guardiola's Manchester City narrowly clinched Saturday's Premier League clash at the City Ground. Tijjani Reijnders handed City the lead shortly after the break before Omari Hutchinson momentarily restored parity in the 54th minute. However, Rayan Cherki stole the limelight towards the end of the match as the Frenchman scored the all-important winner in the 83rd minute to seal crucial three points for his team.
Despite beating Forest, Guardiola was all praises for their opponents as he said after the match: "All the kilos I won over Christmas time in weight, today I lost it. I am fit again. What a team Sean Dyche has made again. That's a really, really, really big three points. "(Forest) are an incredible team, the way that they play they do it unbelievably. Igor wins all of the balls. They have a top-quality team.
"This team was in the Champions League but for one or two games last season and now in European competitions. A fantastic team and tough place to come, and at winter time. We talked a lot about this in the last few days with the players. Winter time, at Nottingham Forest, you have to be there, there, there. Today, if we are not ready then we do not win that game. The mentality was unbelievable, so really pleased again for the guys."
What comes next for Wood?
The 34-year-old forward will now hope to recover soon and take the field for Forest as early as possible. Wood would want to accumulate as many minutes as possible in the second half of the season as he hopes to regain full match fitness before travelling to North America with the New Zealand national team for the 2026 World Cup. Wood led New Zealand to a historic World Cup qualification in March 2025, as the All Whites returned to the global stage after a 16-year absence.
Forest will be back in action in the Premier League one last time in 2025 on December 30 as they take on Everton at home.
