Kylian Mbappe Manchester UnitedGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

'Not clever buying Kylian Mbappe' - Sir Jim Ratcliffe 'won't spend a fortune' to bring Man Utd success as he reveals plan to sign 'the next Jude Bellingham or Roy Keane'

Manchester UnitedKylian MbappeJude BellinghamPremier LeagueTransfersParis Saint-GermainReal Madrid

Sir Jim Ratcliffe “won’t spend a fortune” at Manchester United and has explained why it is “not clever buying” someone like Kylian Mbappe.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Britain's richest man owns Red Devils stake
  • Transfer business will be carried out
  • Money will not be thrown at problems

Editors' Picks