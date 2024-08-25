'Don't talk sh*t' - Nicolas Jackson tells John Obi Mikel to 'shut your mouth' in shocking response to Chelsea legend's recent criticism after Wolves romp
Nicolas Jackson warned Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel to "shut your mouth" as the striker hit back at the ex-midfielder's brutal assessment of him.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Mikel heavily criticised Jackson last week
- Striker responded with goal and assist vs Wolves
- Took to social media to send message to legend