Nicolas Jackson's agent drops big hint on star's next move amid doubts over his Bayern Munich future
Jackson unlikely to stay put at Bayern after loan expires
Jackson joined Bayern Munich on loan from Chelsea on deadline day last summer, seeking a fresh start after falling out of favour in west London under Enzo Maresca. The move was structured with an obligation to buy, but only if Jackson reached a specific threshold of appearances that now looks unattainable.
The Senegal international has struggled for consistent minutes in Bavaria, largely operating as a rotational option rather than a guaranteed starter. With a limited number of starts and his current involvement at the Africa Cup of Nations, the conditions required to trigger Bayern’s obligation to make the move permanent are no longer realistic.
As a result, attention has turned firmly toward what comes next. Several clubs across Europe are monitoring Jackson’s situation closely, aware that Bayern are unlikely to push for a permanent deal and that Chelsea appear ready to move on from the striker altogether.
Jackson's agent drops future hint
Jackson’s agent, Ali Barat, has now offered the clearest indication yet of where his client’s future may lie, confirming that Italian football holds a strong appeal. Speaking to Fabrizio Romano, Barat revealed the long-standing admiration from Serie A clubs: “Italian top clubs wanted him even before the Chelsea move, and last summer as well,” Barat explained. “Nico only wanted Bayern, we made it happen.”
Looking ahead, the agent made little effort to hide Jackson’s interest in a potential switch to Italy. “One day playing in Italy? For sure he’s attracted by Italian football,” he added, effectively signalling that Serie A could be a realistic next step if Bayern do not proceed.
Those comments have been widely interpreted as a major hint about Jackson’s next destination, especially given the lack of clarity surrounding his long-term role in Munich and the closing door back at Chelsea.
Chelsea stay looking unlikely
Jackson’s time in Germany has been defined by flashes of promise rather than sustained impact. While he has contributed goals and energy when called upon, he has found it difficult to displace established options in Bayern’s attacking hierarchy, limiting his opportunities to build rhythm and confidence.
Complicating matters further is the striker’s relationship with Chelsea. Reports indicate that Jackson is unlikely to play for the Blues again while current head coach Maresca remains in charge, effectively ruling out a Stamford Bridge return once his Bayern loan expires.
Chelsea have already agreed a deal to sign Emmanuel Emegha from Strasbourg, with the forward set to arrive in 2026 on a long-term contract. The club believes Emegha offers a different profile and higher ceiling, underlining their willingness to move forward without Jackson as part of their long-term project.
Serie A move a likelihood for Jackson next summer
With Bayern’s obligation to buy now off the table, the remainder of the season is likely to serve as a shop window for Jackson rather than an audition for a permanent stay in Munich. His performances, particularly after returning from international duty, will be closely watched by clubs weighing up a potential move.
Serie A now appears a genuine possibility. Jackson’s agent has made it clear that Italy is an attractive destination, and several top-flight clubs are expected to explore whether a deal can be struck, either with Chelsea directly or via another loan arrangement.
