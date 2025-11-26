Neymar can't catch a break! Brazil forward ruled out for rest of year with knee injury as nightmare return to Santos continues

At this point, it is very difficult to predict whether Neymar will be able to participate in his fourth World Cup in North America next year. He is out of action for the rest of 2025 and there will be hardly any action for him in the New Year, as the new Brazilian football season only kicks off in late March. His only option may be to head back to Europe to get game time ahead of the World Cup.

Without playing enough matches, it is unlikely that Ancelotti will call him up to the national team, although the Italian remains hopeful that Neymar will return to top condition soon. Ancelotti said during Brazil's November camp: "Neymar is on the list of players who can go to the World Cup. He has six months to make the final list. Neymar has recovered, but he needs to show performance. When the Brazilian league ends, he’ll have some vacation time, and then he must show his quality and physical condition again."

The Selecao boss also offered some words of advice for the Brazilian great, as he added: "The truth is that soccer today asks for many things, not just talent. Also, physical condition, intensity. Hopefully, Neymar can be at his best level. He needs to play more centrally, not as a winger. Wingers in today’s soccer are players you need to help also defensively. When you play a little bit more inside the defensive work is much less than if you play as a winger."