20230219 Kylian Mbappe NeymarGetty Images
Aditya Gokhale

‘It felt impossible’ - Why Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Co. didn’t win a Champions League with PSG as legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon lifts lid on ‘complicated’ dressing room

Paris Saint-GermainKylian MbappeNeymarChampions LeagueGianluigi BuffonLigue 1

Paris Saint-Germain have been a famous case in recent times that 'names don't get you trophies', and Gianluigi Buffon explains why.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Buffon explains why PSG didn't win in Europe
  • Explains the dressing room as complicated
  • Club had stars including him, Neymar and Mbappe

Editors' Picks