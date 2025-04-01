Lionel Messi Newell's Old BoysGetty
Chris Burton

Newell's Old Boys manager invites Lionel Messi to seal shock homecoming transfer as Inter Miami superstar tipped to revive partnership with ex-Argentina team-mate

L. MessiMajor League SoccerNewell's Old BoysTransfersInter Miami CFArgentina

Newell’s Old Boys have invited Lionel Messi to seal a shock homecoming transfer, with a “four-month” contract being lined up for the Inter Miami star.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • All-time great is a Rosario native
  • Has option in Inter Miami contract for 2026
  • May return to his roots before retiring
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱