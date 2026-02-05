AFP
Newcastle chief claims head coach Eddie Howe not at risk of losing job before delcaring title aspirations by 2030
Pressure mounts on Howe after Liverpool humbling
The atmosphere around St James’ Park has grown increasingly tense in recent weeks, as a season that has had many ups and downs. The bruising 4-1 defeat to Liverpool last Saturday followed by the 3-1 defeat to Manchester City on Wednesday laid bare the defensive frailties currently plaguing the squad and added further pressure on the coach. With the Magpies slipping down to 11th in the Premier League table and struggling for consistency, sections of the fanbase have begun to question whether the current coaching staff can take the club to the next level.
Compounding the frustration was a completely stagnant January transfer window. Despite clear needs in several positions due to a relentless injury crisis, Newcastle failed to bring in a single senior reinforcement. This perceived lack of ambition from the ownership, combined with poor on-pitch results, has created a vacuum filled by rumours of a potential managerial change. Critics have suggested that the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) might be looking for a more decorated European name to lead their multi-billion pound project, leaving Howe in a precarious position as he fights to steady the ship amidst mounting external pressure.
The five-year plan to win the Premier League
While the short-term focus remains on stabilising results, Newcastle chief Hopkinson dismissed the notion that Howe is under pressure in an interview with talkSPORT, but moved on to declaring the club’s ultimate objective. When asked if Newcastle could win the Premier League within a decade, the CEO suggested that such a timeframe was actually too modest for the club's current owners. He revealed a "concrete" roadmap designed to bring the title to St James' Park much sooner than critics might expect.
“I think 10 years is too long,” Hopkinson insisted. “We have a high ambition here, we have a concrete plan, it’s a five-year plan that takes us through 2030, it has benchmarks along the way. A plan without a timeframe attached to it is just a fantasy; it’s a dream. We have a plan here, we have a strategy here, we’re working on it every single day, but 10 years is too long. This is not a 10-year project, the club and owners want to win the league by 2030.”
Hopkinson defends "extraordinary" transfer activity
In the face of these swirling rumours, Newcastle chief Hopkinson has moved quickly to provide a public display of solidarity with his head coach and the wider sporting department. Hopkinson dismissed the idea that the club had been idle during the winter window, instead describing the level of work behind the scenes as "extraordinary." He gave his full backing to the staff working alongside Howe to reshape the squad.
“Let me tell you, this was an extraordinary transfer window in terms of activity,” Hopkinson declared. “We have an amazing sporting director in Ross Wilson. He’s been my first call in the morning and last call at night every day this month. The activity has been incredibly high. We didn’t find the right opportunity for an acquisition, but we had the room to do so.”
Newcastle showing their 'ambition'
For Hopkinson, the foundation of this 2030 vision is a total alignment between the executive board and the Saudi ownership. He believes that the club's potential is only just beginning to be realised, saying Newcastle are a project that elite talent across the globe is desperate to join. While he admitted there is still significant work to be done to modernise the club's infrastructure, the ceiling for the project remains at the very summit of the game.
“The No.1 thing I talk to the ownership about is ambition. That’s the magic word here. We have total alignment on that,” Hopkinson said. “This is a club that, by 2030, will be consistently contending for the top prizes in global football. We have a lot of wood to chop between here and there. When I see Newcastle United, everywhere I look, I see opportunity.”
