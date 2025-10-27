Getty Images Sport
New York Red Bulls part ways with coach Sandro Schwarz, promote former Canada star Julian de Guzman to head of sport
Leadership transition
The changes come in a leadership overhaul by the Red Bulls. In addition to Schwarz's exit, the club also announced Jochen Schneider, current head of sport, has decided to return to Europe and that de Guzman's promotion was part of a succession plan.
Schwarz's departure comes after a strong first season at the club. Although there were struggles at times last year, the club went on an incredible run to reach the playoffs. The Red Bulls upset the Columbus Crew, NYCFC and Orlando City SC - all higher seeds. After narrowly losing the MLS Cup to the LA Galaxy, the team was expected to contend this season.
They brought in Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to solve long-term issues at striker. Despite the Cameroon international notching 17 goals and five assists in his inaugural MLS campaign, the team struggled to find consistency throughout the year. With their season hanging in the balance, Red Bulls head of global soccer Jurgen Klopp visited the team ahead of its derby match against NYCFC - which the Red Bulls lost 3-2.
"I would like to thank Sandro for the last two seasons, especially coaching this team during a memorable 2024 playoff run. His dedication to the job was outstanding, and I truly wish him nothing but the best in his future coaching endeavors," Schneider said in a statement.
The club will now search for a new coach, with de Guzman expected to lead the process.
'Perfect person to take the helm'
Schneider leaves the Red Bulls after spending three years with the club. He was instrumental in bringing in star additions Emil Forsberg and Choupo-Moting. He also played a role in prioritizing the youth movement at the club, with 12 academy players on the first team roster.
Scheider served as a mentor to de Guzman, who has held the GM role for the Red Bulls II team since 2024.
"It has been an incredible privilege and honor to lead this extraordinary organization and work alongside such talented individuals,” said Schneider. “Over the past few years, I've poured my heart into this club, and I am immensely proud of what we've accomplished together. Mentoring Julian has been one of the most rewarding aspects of my time here, and I have no doubt that he is the perfect person to take the helm and lead the Red Bulls into their next chapter.
"While I will deeply miss this club, my family must come first, and I need to be with them. That said, I will always remain close to Julian and the Red Bulls, and I look forward to seeing the team’s continued success.”
New York Red Bulls President Marc de Grandpere thanked Schneider for his contributions.
"We are deeply grateful for all that Jochen has brought to our organization during his time here,” said de Grandpré. “Jochen’s expertise and leadership were instrumental in assembling a team that has competed at the highest level. While we are saddened to see him depart, he will always be part of the family. We fully respect his decision and wish him and his family all the best in the days and months ahead."
Canadian trailblazer
De Guzman's ascension from sporting director to head of sport continues his career as a trailblazer in Canadian soccer. He was the first player from the country to play in Spain's La Liga, with Deportivo. He also starred for Toronto FC in MLS. He had 89 caps for the Reds.
He oversaw a Red Bulls II side that has reached the Eastern Conference final. He also founded Simcoe Rovers County FC, who compete in League 1 Ontario.
A name to keep an eye on?
Former New York Cosmos and Portland Timbers boss Gio Savarese could emerge as an option for the Red Bulls. The manager is said to be interested in the job, according to The Athletic.
