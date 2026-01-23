Getty Images Sport
'My kids saw me swearing' - Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany admits losing authority at home after X-rated clip from Burnley days went viral
Parenting struggles in the digital age
The Bayern Munich manager has confessed that his digital footprint is causing him headaches at the dinner table. Speaking at a press conference, the Manchester City legend revealed that his attempts to discipline his children regarding bad language have been somewhat undermined by the internet.
Kompany’s managerial career, particularly his spells at Anderlecht and Burnley, has been documented with fly-on-the-wall intensity. Clips of him tearing into his players, laden with expletives, have shocked fans when they emerged last year. For a father trying to instil good manners, these videos have proven to be inconvenient evidence for the defence.
"I don't use the f word as often," Kompany told reporters with a wry smile when asked if he still possesses the fiery temper seen in those viral moments. "My kids saw me swearing on YouTube videos. That doesn't exactly put me in a strong position at home when it comes to parenting, telling them what to say and what not to say."
The legacy of the dressing room hairdryers
The videos in question refer to his previous tenures where the pressure of results occasionally led to volcanic eruptions. One particularly infamous clip from his time at Burnley showed Kompany berating his squad during a training session, using colourful language to demand higher standards and questioning their attitude. Another, from his Anderlecht days, showed a similar refusal to accept mediocrity.
However, since taking the reins at the Allianz Arena, the 38-year-old appears to have evolved. The move to one of Europe's most prestigious clubs brings a different kind of pressure, one that perhaps requires a cooler head. Kompany suggests that the frequency of his outbursts has diminished, perhaps in part to reclaim the moral high ground with his children, but also as a necessary adaptation to managing a dressing room full of seasoned winners.
He is certainly benefiting from the change in his demeanour. Bayern remain unbeaten in the Bundesliga and have an 11-point lead over nearest rivals Borussia Dortmund. They currently sit second in the Champions League - three points behind Arsenal - and are sure of a place in the last-16 ahead of their last game of the first round.
Calmness as a sign of respect
Kompany was keen to stress that his baseline demeanour is one of composure. In the high-stakes environment of the Bundesliga, where Bayern Munich are expected to win every single week, emotional volatility can be a weakness. The Belgian explained that staying calm is not just a personal preference, but a professional necessity and a mark of respect for the institution he represents.
"For me, this work is so important, a sign of respect for the club and the opponent," he explained. "That's why I try to stay as calm as possible."
The difference between confidence and arrogance
While the "f-bombs" may be less frequent, Kompany warned that there is still one thing that will trigger a return to the angry figure seen in those YouTube clips: arrogance. The Bayern boss drew a clear line between the self-belief required to play for a top club and the complacency that leads to failure.
"But if I get really angry, if we're being too 'arrogant' – we need to be confident in our own strength and what we can do, and we know that," Kompany stated, outlining his philosophy. "But I don't like unnecessary arrogance. If we're not doing as much as we normally should, then I can get angry too."
