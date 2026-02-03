Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 kits: Home, away, release dates & prices

Morocco has officially qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026 and come into the tournament after losing the 2026 AFCON final against Senegal on home turf. They'll be looking to relinquish their demons and put their best foot forward on the grandest stage of all. While the home and away jerseys have not been officially unveiled, early looks at the away design have started circulating, with a stunning, intricate design element in the mix.

Of course, we expect the national colours of red and green to dominate on the home kit, but could we expect something unique for the away shirt? Ahead of the World Cup kick-off, here’s everything you need to know about the Morocco home and away kits, including what they look like, when they launch, and how much they’ll cost.

