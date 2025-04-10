More love for Dua Lipa than Declan Rice! Arsenal star Riccardo Calafiori reveals his Champions League highlight after stunning win Gunners over Real Madrid
Declan Rice’s free-kicks were not the highlight for Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori against Real Madrid, as he got to meet Dua Lipa.
- England midfielder scored two stunning goals
- Gunners boast commanding lead in quarter-final tie
- Pop superstar formed part of north London celebrations