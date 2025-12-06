Getty Images Sport
More injury problems for Arsenal! Leandro Trossard forced off 40 minutes after being subbed on & scoring in damaging defeat to Aston Villa
Trossard forced off with limp late on in devastating Arsenal defeat
Trossard was taken off in the 86th minute at Villa Park, replaced by Gabriel Martinelli as Arsenal looked unsuccessfully to hold onto what would have been a precious point.
The Belgium international appeared to be limping prior to his departure, as confirmed in live reporting by BBC Sport, and Arteta made sure not to risk the 31-year-old by keeping him on the field for the tense final stages. Trossard had missed the previous two matches in the Premier League with an ankle problem, meaning he was a doubt to feature at Villa Park and was only considered fit enough for the bench.
He ultimately came on for Eberechi Eze at half-time and made a telling contribution during his 40 minutes on the field, finishing with a typically clinical touch at the far post after a Bukayo Saka centre before his afternoon was ultimately cut short late on.
Trossard injury lay-off would be added blow after last-gasp defeat
Trossard has defied the odds this season to remain a key part of Mikel Arteta’s attacking unit despite the marquee summer arrivals of Eze and Viktor Gyokeres, scoring crucial goals against the likes of Villa, Sunderland and Tottenham - all after Arteta made sure he stayed at the club in the summer.
The former Brighton forward is the Gunners’ joint-top scorer with six goals in all competitions, and has registered the highest number of goal contributions in the squad with 11. He would certainly be missed if he were to miss out on a portion of the crucial festive period through injury, amidst existing injuries for the likes of Gabriel, William Saliba and Kai Havertz.
Arteta said of Trossard’s injury concern after full-time: “He was really good. We knew he is another player coming back from injury and he started to feel it again so we had to take him off."
'Leo creates magic moments' - Arteta on Trossard's impact on his side
Trossard’s impact has been felt across his time at the Emirates, but has been particularly telling so far this season. Arteta was full of praise for the winger after he scored the winner at Fulham in October.
Arteta said: "Leo has this quality to create these magic moments when the team needs it the most, and that intuition that he's in the right place at the right moment is a huge quality for the team and a massive weapon for us.
"He's been very, very good in recent weeks and now we have a lot of players in a really high emotional state and performance level, which is really good to see."
Trossard and Arsenal will look to bounce back after latest blow
Arsenal will have been hit hard by Buendia’s late winner for Aston Villa on Saturday, and could see their lead at the top of the Premier League table cut to just two points if results do not go their way.
But it is in moments of adversity such as these where the best sides react and rise to the occasion, and Arteta will look to make sure his side do so in the coming weeks. Rock-bottom Wolves are up next at the Emirates next Saturday, before clashes with Everton, Brighton and then Villa once again before the New Year.
Arteta added at the final whistle: “Very painful, especially after all the effort in the match. It was an open game, congratulations to Villa they are a really good side. We conceded a big chance in the first half with Ollie Watkins' goal. We had some dominance in the second half and I had the feeling we were going to win the game so to lose it in the manner we did is painful. Eighteen games unbeaten, you lose a game and that's what it is, this is football.
“The level of consistency the boys have shown in this period is incredible so I only have thoughts to think we can do it again.”
