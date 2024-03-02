Welcoming Carlos Tevez, matching their trophy treble & the 12 moments that turned Manchester from red to blue as City continue to dominate United

It's been a gradual process, but there's no question that Pep Guardiola's side are the leading power in not just their own city, but all of England

"Sometimes you have a noisy neighbour," Sir Alex Ferguson once said about Manchester City. "You cannot do anything about that. They will always be noisy. You just have to get on with your life, put your television on and turn it up a bit louder."

Ferguson uttered those immortal words in 2009 after Michael Owen's injury-time winner clinched a dramatic 4-3 win for Manchester United in the derby at Old Trafford. But since then, no sound system has been able to drown out the racket coming from next door.

And it has long ceased to just be noise. Over the last 14-and-a-half years, City have won far more trophies than United, made more astute signings and made much better moves off the pitch. As much as Reds might wish to deny it, City have overtaken their local rivals as the dominant force in Manchester, and indeed in English football.

Article continues below

Ahead of Sunday's derby at the Etihad Stadium, where City are firm favourites to continue their dominance over their local rivals, GOAL takes a look at the 12 moments which led to this extraordinary shift in power...