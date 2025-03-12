VIDEO: Mohamed Salah, that is brutal! Liverpool talisman caught on camera snubbing devastated Darwin Nunez after struggling striker's crucial Champions League penalty miss against PSG
Mohamed Salah snubbed a devastated Darwin Nunez after the Liverpool striker's crucial Champions League penalty miss against Paris Saint-Germain.
- Liverpool crashed out of UCL after penalty shootout loss
- Nunez and Jones saw their efforts saved
- Salah gave cold shoulder to Uruguayan striker