'He listened & you can see the numbers' - Mohamed Salah aims thinly-veiled dig at Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool talisman reveals he told Arne Slot exactly how he wants to play
Mohamed Salah aimed a thinly-veiled dig at Jurgen Klopp when discussing his stunning 33-goal season for Premier League champions Liverpool.
- Dutch coach listened to forward's request
- Rewarded with a stunning 30-goal campaign
- Title won & Egyptian leads Golden Boot race