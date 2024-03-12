MLS top scorers 2024: Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez & players with the most goals in Major League Soccer this season

GOAL brings you the leading goal scorers in the MLS as the race for the Golden Boot is on!

The 2024 MLS campaign kicked off in sublime fashion with all the American sides vying to kickstart their respective campaigns on a high. The extravagant festival of American soccer has produced some jaw-dropping goals and mouth-watering moments as viewers once again brace themselves for a feisty MLS Golden Boot race with Inter Miami reuniting the Barcelona duo of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

The Argentine and Uruguayan duo of Messi and Suarez will be aiming to replicate their days in La Liga and link up once again like their old days. Messi completely transformed Inter Miami since his arrival last term and Suarez's arrival could create havoc in the league and the two could cause multiple problems for the opposing defense.

While the Inter Miami superstars would garner massive attention this season, 2023 MLS Golden Boot winner Denis Bouanga would also be hunting for the glorious prize once again and become only the fifth player in history to capture the award twice.

Colombian star Cucho Hernandez and talismanic Argentine starlet Luciano Acosta are other notable mentions who could compete for the swashbuckling prize.